Forth Valley student recognised for contribution to hospital radio

A student has been recognised for her outstanding contributions to Forth Valley Royal Hospital Radio, earning a prestigious award in memory of a beloved former volunteer.

Kayla MacDonald (18), who is currently studying for a BA Hons in Digital Media at Forth Valley College, was recently named the recipient of the 2025 Radio Royal Robyn Jenkins Memorial Award. This award is given annually to a new member of Radio Royal who has gone above and beyond in their dedication to the station. Kayla was presented with the award at the recent annual general meeting by Radio Royal Chairman Lee Tait.

Since joining Radio Royal in August 2023, Kayla has become a key figure at the station. She hosts her own show every Tuesday from 8-10pm, with repeats on Thursday at 6am and Sunday at 6pm. Beyond presenting, she plays a crucial role behind the scenes, managing the station’s social media accounts, updating the official website and working as part of the production team to create promotional trailers and sponsorship adverts.

Her journey into hospital radio started with presenter training, but her passion for media led her to become more involved in production and station management. Now an executive team member, she balances her work at the station alongside her studies - a challenge she has embraced wholeheartedly.

Student Kayla MacDonald has been recognised for her contributions to Radio Royal, the hospital radio station at Forth Valley Royal. (pic: contributed)

Like any aspiring broadcaster, Kayla has faced her share of challenges. Learning the station’s presenting style, adapting to new systems and ensuring lawful compliance on air were all hurdles she had to navigate. Managing her executive responsibilities alongside her coursework also proved demanding, however, she has worked to find solutions to these obstacles.

Kayla said, “I’ve found planning out my weeks have become my saving grace when it comes to the workload, and talking to the station manager, whom I’ve grown close with during my time, has helped to ease the pressure.

“Knowing that other station members recognise my hard work and the time I put into the station made me feel more confident going forward. I’m proud of myself for showing up and giving it my all, even on bad days.

“Having this award alongside my qualification is something worth showing to future employers. It’s a stepping stone to bigger things.

“My advice for potential students thinking about broadcasting and Digital Media as a career is just do it, even if it feels strange! I had to learn how to talk to myself as though there were 100 people in the room, but these strange hurdles are only the beginning of something amazing. Volunteer at a local or hospital station if you can – it’s a fantastic way to gain experience.”

Eilidh Gallagher, NHS Forth Valley’s Head of Person Centred Care, said: “Radio Royal is a fantastic service and its success is due to hardworking people like Kayla who, along with many other volunteers, make a real difference to local patients and their families across NHS Forth Valley.”

Kayla’s lecturer at FVC, Colm Clerkin, said, “Kayla is a remarkable student and someone who we are happy is a part of the Digital Media cohort. We are delighted to hear she has won an award for her outstanding contributions to Radio Royal. Her creativity and dedication to her studies have always set her apart.

“Kayla continues to impress with her graciousness and supportive nature. Her kindness and willingness to help others make her a cherished member of our community.”