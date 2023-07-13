Forth Valley sex offender receives prison sentence and lifelong restriction

Kevin Scott, 54, committed the offences on a number of women, between 1985 and 2021 in the West Lothian, Clackmannanshire and Galloway areas. He was

convicted of ten offences by a jury in February 2023 and sentenced on Wednesday 12 July, 2023, at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He was sent to prison for six years and six months and made subject to an OLR – which means there is no fixed date for his release from prison, even when his sentence is served it is then up to the Parole Board to decide if he is released.

Kevin Scott, 54, received a prison sentence and an Order for Lifelong Restriction (Picture: Submitted)

Both the sentence and OLR were welcomed by Police Scotland and the bravery of those who played an instrumental part in him being removed from society was also praised.

Detective Sergeant Lynn Morrison said: “Thanks to those who reported these attacks, we were able to build a significant case against Scott, which ultimately resulted in his conviction and sentence today.

“We commend the victims in coming forward and want to make it clear to anyone who has experienced sexual abuse that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes.

