Forth Valley Sensory Centre's sight loss group experience festive panto magic

Camelon-based Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) took 12 people who are either blind or have visual impairments to experience an audio-described performance of Maw Goose at the Macrobert Arts Centre in Bridge of Allan, near Stirling.

The group were given headsets, which allowed them to enjoy the show along with other audience members.

One of the group said it was the first pantomime they had been to in years and another added it had been “fun start” to the festive period.In total, 25 people attended the panto including four volunteers and members of staff from FVSC.

The sight loss group enjoy a panto experience