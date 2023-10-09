Pupils from Windsor Park School helped present a cheque to a Falkirk-based charity this week after their teachers took part in this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

The youngsters handed over the £1856 to Rowan Ferguson, Forth Valley Sensory Centre community fundraiser to support people with sensory loss.

A group of 12 teachers from their school and sensory service in Falkirk took on the gruelling 21-mile Mighty Stride last month.

The school and centre work closely together, and teaching staff chose to collect donations in aid of the charity’s work to support thousands of people with hearing loss and/or sight loss across Forth Valley in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

Pupils from Windsor Park School handing over cheque for £1856 to Rowan Ferguson, Forth Valley Sensory Centre community fundraiser on behalf of school staff who had taken part in the Kiltwalk. Pic: Michael Gillen

FVSC provides opportunities, events, and support services for those in the deaf community and people with visual impairments to help build their confidence and allow them to live more independently, while reducing social isolation.

A team from the sensory centre also took part in this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk and the group, which included chief executive Jacquie Winning and centre cook David Black, raised over £700.

Amanda Walker, Windsor Park School headteacher, said: “Forth Valley Sensory Centre is a much valued partner to Windsor Park School and Sensory Service. Staff, on behalf of the whole Windsor Park community, were delighted to have an opportunity, through the Kiltwalk to show their appreciation of Jacquie and all the team at the centre.

“It is hoped that the substantial sum raised will help the centre continue to provide positive experiences for their wide range of deaf and/or visually impaired service users. Huge thanks to all of those who kindly donated to a cause so close to the heart of Windsor Park.”

Jacquie Winning, chief executive of FVSC, said: “Hats off to the fabulous teachers at Windsor Park school who took this challenge in their stride and raised an amazing amount of money which is much appreciated by all at FVSC. Thanks also the generous families, staff and friends who sponsored the walkers.