Forth Valley Sensory Centre team pound pavements and paths to coin in cash

A team of fundraisers who pledged to complete “5K-a-day-every day in May” are now over halfway through their marathon effort to raise funds for Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-strong team are running, walking and cycling the distance every day to support the Camelon-based centre to pay for extra summer activities for the people they support.

The challenge was the brainchild of Forth Valley Sensory Centre sight loss ambassador Laura Cluxton, who represented Team Scotland in the Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team, which has now raised £2210 of their £2500 target, includes FVSC Chief Executive Jacquie Winning, as well as staff, trustees, volunteers, centre users and staff from Windsor Park School.

The team are now well on their way to reaching their fundraising target for Forth Valley Sensory Centre (Picture: Submitted)

FVSC has supported people with sensory loss and their families who live in central Scotland, including Stirling and Clackmannanshire, for almost 20 years. It is as a community hub, offering support, advice, practical help, and social opportunities for people with sensory loss, their friends and families.

Matt Davies, chairman of FVSC user group, said: “I am both a volunteer and a service user having progressive sight loss. The centre provides a lifeline for people experiencing sensory loss and so when the opportunity arose to support the centre by doing 5K a day in May to raise funds for additional activities I jumped at the chance.

“I am a runner anyway but committing to do 5K a day takes me way beyond what I would usually do. It has been challenging, especially during the period of hot weather we have had lately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are now over halfway through the month and the end is in sight. We are over 80 per cent towards meeting our target of £2500, as a result of numerous generous donations from supporters of the centre.

"Many thanks to those who have supported us."

FVSC sight loss ambassador Laura Cluxton added: “It's a good challenge to take on and doable if you set your mind to it. Some days it's easy to reach your 5K goal and other days you have to push yourself.

"It's always good to raise much needed funds for the Centre so I was happy to get involved.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.