Forth Valley Sensory Centre: MBE for centre head Jacquie Winning

Jacquie Winning, chief executive of the charity which supports thousands of people with visual and hearing impairments, was honoured for the centre’s services to people with sensory loss during the coronavirus response.She was initially named in the Queen’s 2021 New Year Honours List, but only received the award this week due to delays caused by pandemic restrictions.Jacquie received her MBE medal by the Prince Royal during a ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.She said that while the award was a huge personal honour, it was a tribute to all of the “staff, volunteers and those who use the centre”.