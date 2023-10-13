News you can trust since 1845
Forth Valley Sensory Centre looks to coin in some cash for Christmas with Winter Fayre

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) hopes people will be able to show a little early festive spirit next month and support its Winter Fayre.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
The charity, based in Redbrae Road, Camelon, helps thousands of people across Forth Valley. offering a range of services to those who are blind, partially sighted, deaf and hard of hearing.Last year, the centre’s Winter Fayre raised more than £1600 and this year’s event, which takes place from 11am to 2pm on Friday, November 17, will feature stalls selling crafts, a tombola and raffle, and delicious food and drinks on sale.The Sensory Singers choir will also provide entertainment, and there will be a sign language singalong with children from Windsor Park School.The event is family friendly, open to all and entry is free.Jacquie Winning MBE, chief executive of FVSC, said: “The Winter Fayre is a highlight of our calendar and we look forward to welcoming the wider community along for

a day of family festive fun."

