Forth Valley Sensory Centre looks to coin in some cash for Christmas with Winter Fayre

The charity, based in Redbrae Road, Camelon, helps thousands of people across Forth Valley. offering a range of services to those who are blind, partially sighted, deaf and hard of hearing.Last year, the centre’s Winter Fayre raised more than £1600 and this year’s event, which takes place from 11am to 2pm on Friday, November 17, will feature stalls selling crafts, a tombola and raffle, and delicious food and drinks on sale.The Sensory Singers choir will also provide entertainment, and there will be a sign language singalong with children from Windsor Park School.The event is family friendly, open to all and entry is free.Jacquie Winning MBE, chief executive of FVSC, said: “The Winter Fayre is a highlight of our calendar and we look forward to welcoming the wider community along for