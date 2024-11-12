Forth Valley Sensory Centre invite everyone to their winter fayre in Camelon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A support centre in Falkirk is urging people to come along to their winter fayre and help raise much-needed funds.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) in Camelon is hosting its annual festive event on Friday, November 29 from 10am to 2pm.

Last year’s event in the Redbrae Road building raised £3100 thanks to all who attended and the charity hopes this year will be another huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an array of stalls, activities and a festive performance from the Sensory Singers choir. It follows a ‘spooktacular’ Hallowe’en party that put a smile on the face of all those attending. The day, held at the charity’s hub, raised £290 for the centre which will go towards running events, activities and support.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre is hoping for another busy winter fayre. Pic: Michael Gillen

Forth Valley Sensory Centre chief executive Jacquie Winning said: “We are all looking forward to our annual winter fayre, which is one of the highlights of our year. It promises to be a fun filled day that will get everyone into the festive spirit. “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to our Hallowe’en party. We had a fantastic filled with sweeties, costumes and lots of fun.”

FVSC has supported people with sensory loss and their families who live in central Scotland, including Stirling and Clackmannanshire, for more than 15 years. It acts as a community hub, offering support, advice, practical help, and social opportunities. The centre has around 20,000 visitors every year and is funded by a mix of statutory funding and donations.