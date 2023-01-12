Bosses at FVSC will put this year’s donation towards the cost of their IT classes for people with visual and hearing impairments – and invited the Millers to come to the centre’s Café Tiki for a complementary lunch to say thank you.The Millers have already agreed to support FVSC with their next decoration display during Christmas 2023, making it the tenth year they have raised money for charity and the third in a row for the centre.FVSC offers services to thousands of blind, partially sighted, deaf, and hard of hearing people across Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire.The Centre runs 30 different groups and classes for its users, including ‘Knit and Natter’, lip reading, cooking, history and art classes, and a monthly book club.Separately, FVSC received a recent donation of £600 from Camelon Lodge, which will go towards the cost of running the centre’s groups and activities.Jacquie Winning, chief executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: “We are hugely grateful to the Millers for choosing to support the work of our centre for the second year in a row with their amazing Christmas lights display. Every year, the couple bring so much joy to the local community with their decorations, and it is so thoughtful of them to use it to raise money for charities like ours.“We would also like to thank Camelon Lodge for their generous donation.“Both of these will help us to continue running our added value classes and activities for those with sight or hearing loss. Our IT class is a valuable resource in helping make the lives of people with visual and hearing impairments easier.”