Forth Valley Sensory Centre art group's work goes on display in city centre

The collection, which includes weaving, paintings and photography, was created by members of Camelon’s Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) under the guidance of art tutor Valerie Martin and is now available to admire in the shopping centre until the middle of this month.

Some of Valerie’s own photography is also included in the display, which was organised by Graduate Opportunities Supporting Sustained Independent Practice Stirling (GOSSIP).Lawson Eades, one of the art group participants, said: “I enjoy trying things I haven't been able to do for a long time with a bit of help. I also really like that it is two hours where you can switch off and do something that's really enjoyable.”

Linsey Stocks, FVSC groups and activities coordinator, said: “We are delighted work by our art group has gone on public display and are very proud of all our participants.“This is a lovely opportunity for members of the public to see some of the work that goes on at the centre and learn more about how we support people with sight or hearing loss.“Having a visual or hearing impairment can be very isolating. Our groups help increase social contact and allow people to continue doing the things they enjoy.”

