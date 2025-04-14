Forth Valley scooter clubs deliver 1500 Easter eggs to charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of three scooter clubs have collected and distributed a massive number of chocolate Easter eggs to charities.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday they met in Falkirk before going on a special road trip to deliver 1500 eggs and cash donations to their chosen worthy causes.

The Millions Like Us, Setting Sons and Falkirk Scooter Clubs also handed over Easter activity packs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After meeting at the Graeme Hotel in Grahams Road they headed off on their journey to make deliveries to Falkirk Foodbank, Strathcarron Hospice, Roots Food Bank, Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s children’s ward, Wimpy Kids Alloa and Alloa Home-Start.

The clubs thanked everyone who donated chocolate eggs and cash.