Forth Valley scooter clubs deliver 1500 Easter eggs to charities
Members of three scooter clubs have collected and distributed a massive number of chocolate Easter eggs to charities.
On Saturday they met in Falkirk before going on a special road trip to deliver 1500 eggs and cash donations to their chosen worthy causes.
The Millions Like Us, Setting Sons and Falkirk Scooter Clubs also handed over Easter activity packs.
After meeting at the Graeme Hotel in Grahams Road they headed off on their journey to make deliveries to Falkirk Foodbank, Strathcarron Hospice, Roots Food Bank, Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s children’s ward, Wimpy Kids Alloa and Alloa Home-Start.
The clubs thanked everyone who donated chocolate eggs and cash.
