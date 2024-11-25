Forth Valley Sands host Christmas service for babies who died too soon
The Lights of Love event is being organised by Forth Valley Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity) and provides parents and families the opportunity to come together and acknowledge the lives of their babies at this difficult time of year.
It will take place in St Mary’s Church, Upper Bridge Street, Stirling on Friday, December 6 at 7.30pm.
The service will consist of traditional carols, inspiring readings and beautiful music and there will also be an opportunity for people to light a candle in memory of their little one.
This year parents are being invited to bring along a gift or toy for the toy their age would be this Christmas. Anyone wishing to take part should wrap it, label it for a boy or girl with the age and place it at the tree. All gifts received will be donated to a local charity.
For more information, please visit the Forth Valley Sands Facebook page or contact Caroline on [email protected] or on 07762 790751.
