Forth Valley Sands host Christmas service for babies who died too soon

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Families who have lost a baby are invited to attend a candlelight memorial service.

The Lights of Love event is being organised by Forth Valley Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity) and provides parents and families the opportunity to come together and acknowledge the lives of their babies at this difficult time of year.

It will take place in St Mary’s Church, Upper Bridge Street, Stirling on Friday, December 6 at 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The service will consist of traditional carols, inspiring readings and beautiful music and there will also be an opportunity for people to light a candle in memory of their little one.

The candlelit service takes place next month. Pic: PixabayThe candlelit service takes place next month. Pic: Pixabay
The candlelit service takes place next month. Pic: Pixabay

This year parents are being invited to bring along a gift or toy for the toy their age would be this Christmas. Anyone wishing to take part should wrap it, label it for a boy or girl with the age and place it at the tree. All gifts received will be donated to a local charity.

For more information, please visit the Forth Valley Sands Facebook page or contact Caroline on [email protected] or on 07762 790751.

Related topics:St Mary's ChurchFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice