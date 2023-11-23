Forth Valley Sands hold Christmas service for those who have lost babies
The Lights of Love event is being organised by Forth Valley Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity) and provides parents and families the opportunity to come together and acknowledge the lives of their babies at this difficult time of year.
The service will take place in St Mary's Church, Upper Bridge Street, Stirling on Friday, December 8at 7.30pm.
It will consist of traditional carols, inspiring readings and beautiful music.
There will also be an opportunity for people to light a candle in memory of their child.
Sands say this year they are including an optional additional element to the service. Parents are invited to bring along a gift/toy for the age their child would be this Christmas. Wrap it up, label it boy or girl and age and place it at the tree. Then all gifts received will be donated to a local charity.
For more information, visit the Forth Valley Sands Facebook page, contact Caroline on [email protected] or on 07762 790751.