Families who have experienced the trauma of losing a baby are invited to a Christmas memorial service in December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lights of Love event is being organised by Forth Valley Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity) and provides parents and families the opportunity to come together and acknowledge the lives of their babies at this difficult time of year.

The service will take place in St Mary's Church, Upper Bridge Street, Stirling on Friday, December 8at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will consist of traditional carols, inspiring readings and beautiful music.

The Christmas memorial service is for all those who have lost a baby. Pic: Contributed

There will also be an opportunity for people to light a candle in memory of their child.

Sands say this year they are including an optional additional element to the service. Parents are invited to bring along a gift/toy for the age their child would be this Christmas. Wrap it up, label it boy or girl and age and place it at the tree. Then all gifts received will be donated to a local charity.