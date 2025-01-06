Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The local branch of stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands will be holding its first meeting of 2025 later this week.

Forth Valley Sands’ support meeting, which offers support to anyone affected by the loss of a baby at any stage, takes place in the Spiritual Care Centre of Forth Valley Royal Hospital from 7.30pm, to 9pm on Wednesday, January 8.

A group spokesperson said: “Meetings are friendly, informal and are hosted by two of our trained befrienders, who have themselves experienced the loss of a baby.”