The service will take place in St Mary's Church, Upper Bridge Street, Stirling on Friday, December 9 at 7.30pm.

The Lights of Love event is being organised by Forth Valley Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity) and provides parents and families the opportunity to come together and acknowledge the lives of their babies at this difficult time of year. The service consists of traditional carols, inspiring readings and beautiful music and there will also be an opportunity for people to light a candle in memory of their child.

This year the organisers are including an optional extra element to the service. Parents are invited to bring along a gift/toy for the age their child would be this Christmas. They should wrap it up, label it boy or girl and age and place it at the tree. After the service, all gifts received will be donated to a local charity.

The Christmas service takes place for the first time since 2019

For more information, please visit the Forth Valley Sands Facebook page or contact Caroline on [email protected] or on 07762 790751.

Forth Valley Sands is a voluntary group of parents who have all experienced the death of a baby, either during pregnancy or soon after birth. Support group meetings give parents a chance to meet others who have experienced a similar loss.

