Families gathered at The Kelpies for a Baby Loss Awareness Day candle-lighting service in 2021. Pic: Scott Louden

Kellie Cunningham is organising the event for Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths) on Baby Loss Awareness Day, which takes place every year on October 15.

This year’s event is the third Kellie, 38, has been involved with, organising the first in 2019, following the stillbirth of her son Henry due to group B strep in 2017.

Although the event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, hundreds of families gathered at the Kelpies in 2021 to light candles to be part of the global Wave of Light which takes place on the day. Sadly Kellie had a miscarriage last year and felt unable to be involved in organising a gathering in 2022.

Ribbons with messages and candles light up the Kelpies for Baby Loss Awareness Day in 2021. Pic: Scott Louden.

But this year she is determined to encourage as many of those who have suffered the loss of a little one, whether during a pregnancy, a stillbirth or neonatal, to attend the emotive event.

Kellie, from Denny, said: “The event is for parents and grandparents, as well as their families to come together on the day to remember all those babies who have died too soon. Around the world at 7pm everyone will be lighting their candles at the same time.

"We will also have some readings and the Forth Valley Nurses Choirs has agreed to come along to sing for us this year. People will also be able to write their baby’s name or a message on a ribbon which we will then make into a chain.”

Kellie has previously organised two community fun runs which raised over £55,000 for SANDS in memory of Henry.

She said it was her way of giving something back to the charity which helped her so much at such a difficult time.

Forth Valley SANDS holds regular monthly support meetings in the spiritual centre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the second Wednesday from 7.30-9.30pm and everyone is welcome.