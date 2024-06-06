Forth Valley safari park welcomes newborn ‘Extinct in the Wild’ Père David's Deer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ‘extinct in the wild’ Père David's Deer has been born at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

The fawn, born on May 13, has been named Bernadette by her keepers.

Her birth highlights the park’s ongoing commitment to conservation and the protection of endangered species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Père David's Deer, which is currently classified as ‘extinct in the wild’, is the rarest animal found in the park and is a unique species with a fascinating history intertwined with both Chinese and European heritage.

Bernadette, a Pere David's Deer fawn, has been born at Blair Drummond Safari Park. (Pic: Suzi Marshall)

In its native China it’s known as ‘sze pu shiang’, meaning ‘none of the four’ as is said to look like a mix of four different species with a camel’s neck, a cow’s hooves, a donkey’s tail and a deer’s antlers.

Its western name, Père David's Deer, honours Father (Père) Armand David, a French missionary who became enamoured with these deer while in China in the 1800s.

At that time, the deer were part of an exclusive collection owned by the Emperor of China and Père David persuaded him to send some of the creatures to Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wild population in China was decimated shortly after due to extensive hunting and catastrophic flooding.

Bernadette was born at the safari park on May 13. (Pic: Kristine Fennessy Alexander)

The species has been successfully bred in captivity across Europe since the late 1800s and Blair Drummond is proud to be part of this ongoing, vital, conservation mission.

Suzi Marshall, keeper, said: “The birth of Bernadette is not just a celebratory moment for our park but a beacon of hope for the entire species.

"Each new life is a step towards ensuring that the Père David's Deer does not vanish from our world entirely.”