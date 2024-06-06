Forth Valley safari park welcomes newborn ‘Extinct in the Wild’ Père David's Deer
The fawn, born on May 13, has been named Bernadette by her keepers.
Her birth highlights the park’s ongoing commitment to conservation and the protection of endangered species.
The Père David's Deer, which is currently classified as ‘extinct in the wild’, is the rarest animal found in the park and is a unique species with a fascinating history intertwined with both Chinese and European heritage.
In its native China it’s known as ‘sze pu shiang’, meaning ‘none of the four’ as is said to look like a mix of four different species with a camel’s neck, a cow’s hooves, a donkey’s tail and a deer’s antlers.
Its western name, Père David's Deer, honours Father (Père) Armand David, a French missionary who became enamoured with these deer while in China in the 1800s.
At that time, the deer were part of an exclusive collection owned by the Emperor of China and Père David persuaded him to send some of the creatures to Europe.
The wild population in China was decimated shortly after due to extensive hunting and catastrophic flooding.
The species has been successfully bred in captivity across Europe since the late 1800s and Blair Drummond is proud to be part of this ongoing, vital, conservation mission.
Suzi Marshall, keeper, said: “The birth of Bernadette is not just a celebratory moment for our park but a beacon of hope for the entire species.
"Each new life is a step towards ensuring that the Père David's Deer does not vanish from our world entirely.”
Bernadette and the rest of her herd can be seen in the Asian drive-thru section of the park.
