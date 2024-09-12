Forth Valley safari park announces the arrival of its third baby macaque born this year

By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:52 BST
Harris is the third macaque to be born at Blair Drummond Safari Park this year. (Pic: Blair Drummond Safari Park)placeholder image
Harris is the third macaque to be born at Blair Drummond Safari Park this year. (Pic: Blair Drummond Safari Park)
A Forth Valley safari park has announced the arrival of the newest member of its family – an adorable baby macaque.

Harris was born at Blair Drummond Safari Park on July 27 and is the third macaque to be born this year.

He is the offspring of Laguea, a first time mother, who keepers say has quicky adapted to her new role as mum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laguea has been exceptionally protective, keeping her young one tucked in close. Harris is now gradually beginning to explore his surroundings under his mother’s watchful eye.

Baby Harris with mum Laguea at Blair Drummond Safari Parkplaceholder image
Baby Harris with mum Laguea at Blair Drummond Safari Park

Carolyn Booth, team leader, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Harris to our macaque family.

"Laguea is doing a fantastic job as a first-time mum, and it’s been heart-warming to watch their bond grow.

"Harris is already showing a lot of curiosity and personality, and we’re looking forward to seeing him explore and interact with his fellow macaques.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors to Blair Drummond may be able to spot Harris, as well as earlier babies Hayley and Harper, in the park’s drive-through macaque reserve as they navigate the complex social dynamics of a macaque society.

Harris’ arrival is particularly significant as Barbary macaques, which are native to the Atlas Mountains of Morocco and Algeria, are endangered due to habitat loss and the illegal pet trade.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice