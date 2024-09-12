Forth Valley safari park announces the arrival of its third baby macaque born this year
Harris was born at Blair Drummond Safari Park on July 27 and is the third macaque to be born this year.
He is the offspring of Laguea, a first time mother, who keepers say has quicky adapted to her new role as mum.
Laguea has been exceptionally protective, keeping her young one tucked in close. Harris is now gradually beginning to explore his surroundings under his mother’s watchful eye.
Carolyn Booth, team leader, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Harris to our macaque family.
"Laguea is doing a fantastic job as a first-time mum, and it’s been heart-warming to watch their bond grow.
"Harris is already showing a lot of curiosity and personality, and we’re looking forward to seeing him explore and interact with his fellow macaques.”
Visitors to Blair Drummond may be able to spot Harris, as well as earlier babies Hayley and Harper, in the park’s drive-through macaque reserve as they navigate the complex social dynamics of a macaque society.
Harris’ arrival is particularly significant as Barbary macaques, which are native to the Atlas Mountains of Morocco and Algeria, are endangered due to habitat loss and the illegal pet trade.
