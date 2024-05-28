Forth Valley Royal Hospital ward team recognised in national nursing awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The commitment and dedication of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been rewarded with a highly commended title at this year’s RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards.

The team at FVRH’s Ward 4 specialist dementia unit were pipped at the post for the Nursing Team of the Year Award by the Golden Jubilee Hospital’s Scottish Adult Congenital Cardiac Service.

RCN Scotland executive director Colin Poolman thanked all the nominees for the nursing care they and their colleagues deliver day in and day out to the people of Scotland, often in extremely challenging circumstances.

