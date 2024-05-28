Forth Valley Royal Hospital ward team recognised in national nursing awards
The team at FVRH’s Ward 4 specialist dementia unit were pipped at the post for the Nursing Team of the Year Award by the Golden Jubilee Hospital’s Scottish Adult Congenital Cardiac Service.
RCN Scotland executive director Colin Poolman thanked all the nominees for the nursing care they and their colleagues deliver day in and day out to the people of Scotland, often in extremely challenging circumstances.
“Our 2024 awards have showcased the best of nursing and we are looking forward to building on the success of this year’s event. Nursing touches all of us at various points in our lives, the commitment, dedication and passion shared by all our finalists shows that, no matter how challenging the working conditions, nurses and nursing support workers are focused on doing their best for those they care for.”
