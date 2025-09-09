Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff take on Kiltwalk in aid of sepsis charity
This year’s big event, which takes place on Sunday, September 14, will see people cover five miles for the Wee Wander, 11 miles for the Big Stroll or a whopping 20 miles for the Mighty Stride.
A team of 32 nurses from FVRH – representing the surgical, medical and ITU wards – will be taking on Mighty Stride for a cause close to their hearts – Sepsis Research FEAT
Sepsis is the body’s life-threatening reaction to an infection and it can be difficult to detect and hard to distinguish from other illnesses. Symptoms include very high or low body temperature, uncontrollable shivering, confusion or disorientation, rapid heartbeat and feeling dizzy or faint.
Dr Fiona Agnew and her unborn baby died from sepsis in FVRH back in 2012 – a sad loss that led to the founding of Sepsis Research FEAT.
Another sepsis death earlier this year made the team even more determined to coin in as much cash for the charity as possible.
A spokesperson for the FVRH Kiltwalk team said: “What started as a simple team-building challenge has grown into something much more meaningful. We decided to walk in support of Sepsis Research FEAT, a cause close to our hearts given our daily work.
“Sadly, our motivation deepened when one of our colleagues tragically died of sepsis at the end of June and the team are now walking in her memory.”
