Next week’s show will be the final episode of Debate Night season 3, which is a topical audience discussion TV programme similar to Question Time.

The show’s producers are urging for people around the Stirling area to apply for free studio audience tickets as soon as possible as audience seats are limited.

People from Stirling are being given the chance to be part of the audience on BBC Scotland's, Debate Night.

This years episodes has featured many senior politicians from the largest political parties in the country, plus an exciting line-up of non-politicians on the panel including comedian Susie McCabe, former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney, columnist Brian Wilson and Hugo Rifkind, and Deacon Blue musician Ricky Ross.

Stephen Jardine, Debate Night presenter, said: “We are delighted to announce BBC Scotland's topical discussion TV programme Debate Night is looking for people to join the big studio audience.

“We’ve been busy filming in cities across the country, and next week is our final episode where we will visit Stirling City Centre – we would love to see you there.

"Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

“Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you!”

To book your ticket, please visit: www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight.

