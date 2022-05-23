Forth Valley Recovery Olympics returns

The sixth annual Forth Valley Recovery Olympics takes place at Forthbank Stadium, Forthside Way, Stirling on Friday, July 1 from 1pm to 6pm.
A spokesperson for event organisers Recovery Scotland said: “We are relaunching our National Recovery Olympics on Friday, July 1 at Forthbank Stadium in Stirling. This event welcomes our community members from Forth Valley, their family and friends, recovery communities from across Scotland and our partners to come and take part in a fun sports day themed event.
"The day is about making recovery visible, connecting communities and fighting the stigma associated with addiction to substances. People can register a team or teams to compete in our fun sports day themed races or just come along to cheer and support others.”
E-mail [email protected] or call 07920234694 for registration packs and more information on the event.