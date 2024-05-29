Forth Valley police report rise in motorists failing to leave details following road traffic collisions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued advice to motorists in response to a reported rise in the number of drivers failing to leave their details after being involved in a road traffic collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It's crucial to know your obligations to ensure everyone's safety and comply with the law, ensuring the safety and legality of all involved.

“Stay safe on the roads.”

Following a road traffic collision, drivers must:

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued advice to motorists on procedures to follow if they are involved in a road traffic collision(Picture: Submitted)

Stop Safely – You must stop as soon as it’s safe to do so. It is an offence to leave the scene of an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exchange Details – Share your name, address, and vehicle registration number and insurance details with anyone else involved.