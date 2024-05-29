Forth Valley police report rise in motorists failing to leave details following road traffic collisions

By James Trimble
Published 29th May 2024, 08:15 BST
Police have issued advice to motorists in response to a reported rise in the number of drivers failing to leave their details after being involved in a road traffic collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It's crucial to know your obligations to ensure everyone's safety and comply with the law, ensuring the safety and legality of all involved.

“Stay safe on the roads.”

Following a road traffic collision, drivers must:

Police have issued advice to motorists on procedures to follow if they are involved in a road traffic collision(Picture: Submitted)Police have issued advice to motorists on procedures to follow if they are involved in a road traffic collision(Picture: Submitted)
Stop Safely – You must stop as soon as it’s safe to do so. It is an offence to leave the scene of an accident.

Exchange Details – Share your name, address, and vehicle registration number and insurance details with anyone else involved.

Report to the Police – If you do not exchange details at the scene or if there are injuries, you must report the collision to the police within 24 hours. You will be liable for a criminal offence if you fail to do so.

