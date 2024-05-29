Forth Valley police report rise in motorists failing to leave details following road traffic collisions
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It's crucial to know your obligations to ensure everyone's safety and comply with the law, ensuring the safety and legality of all involved.
“Stay safe on the roads.”
Following a road traffic collision, drivers must:
Stop Safely – You must stop as soon as it’s safe to do so. It is an offence to leave the scene of an accident.
Exchange Details – Share your name, address, and vehicle registration number and insurance details with anyone else involved.
Report to the Police – If you do not exchange details at the scene or if there are injuries, you must report the collision to the police within 24 hours. You will be liable for a criminal offence if you fail to do so.
