Forth Valley police: One biker dead and another critical after collision between two motorcycles and a car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision happened on the A85 near Glenogle at around 5.30pm and involved a Triumph Tiger, a Suzuki GSXR and a Toyota Yaris. The 50-year-old male rider of the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 54-year-old male rider of the Triumph was taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where staff describe his condition as critical.

The male driver of the Toyota Yaris and his female passenger did not require medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road Policing sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time. As our enquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward – particularly anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage.”