Forth Valley police: One biker dead and another critical after collision between two motorcycles and a car
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision happened on the A85 near Glenogle at around 5.30pm and involved a Triumph Tiger, a Suzuki GSXR and a Toyota Yaris. The 50-year-old male rider of the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 54-year-old male rider of the Triumph was taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where staff describe his condition as critical.
The male driver of the Toyota Yaris and his female passenger did not require medical treatment.
Road Policing sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time. As our enquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward – particularly anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2678 of May 5.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.