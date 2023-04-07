Forth Valley police need help to try and trace missing man last seen on Thursday morning

Christopher Duffy was last seen walking towards St Mary’s Wynd, in Stirling from the direction of Broad Street at around 9.30am on Thursday, April 6.

He is white, 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with short brown hair, short dark stubble and was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved top, light blue shorts and blue, red and

black Nike Air Max trainers.

Christopher Duffy was last seen on Thursday morning

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to Christopher’s family and friends, but so far, no further information has been passed about his current whereabouts."