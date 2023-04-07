Forth Valley police need help to try and trace missing man last seen on Thursday morning
A 32-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday and – according to police officers searching for him – has so far made no contact with family or friends.
Christopher Duffy was last seen walking towards St Mary’s Wynd, in Stirling from the direction of Broad Street at around 9.30am on Thursday, April 6.
He is white, 5ft 8in tall, of average build, with short brown hair, short dark stubble and was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved top, light blue shorts and blue, red and
black Nike Air Max trainers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to Christopher’s family and friends, but so far, no further information has been passed about his current whereabouts."
Anyone with any information on Christopher – or if they know where he currently is – should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 0432 of April 6.