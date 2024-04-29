Forth Valley police looking for help to trace hillwalker missing since last Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart Differ, 51, left an address in Auchinloch at around 7.15pm on Friday, April 26 and has not been seen since.

He is 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and bald. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms and was driving a grey Land Rover, regestration SY11 UNJ.

A keen hillwalker, Stuart is known to visit the Loch Lomond and Trossachs and Scottish Highland areas. Anyone in these areas is also asked to look out for Stuart and the vehicle.

Inspector Barry Maguire, of Cumbernauld Police Office, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare and we want to trace him urgently to ensure he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information on his movements since Friday evening, please get in touch.”