Forth Valley police looking for help to trace hillwalker missing since last Friday

Concern is growing for a keen hillwalker who was last seen over three days ago.
By James Trimble
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:21 BST
Stuart Differ, 51, left an address in Auchinloch at around 7.15pm on Friday, April 26 and has not been seen since.

He is 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and bald. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms and was driving a grey Land Rover, regestration SY11 UNJ.

A keen hillwalker, Stuart is known to visit the Loch Lomond and Trossachs and Scottish Highland areas. Anyone in these areas is also asked to look out for Stuart and the vehicle.

Keen hillwalker Stuart was last seen on Friday, April 26

Inspector Barry Maguire, of Cumbernauld Police Office, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare and we want to trace him urgently to ensure he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information on his movements since Friday evening, please get in touch.”

People can call Police on 101 quoting reference 2807 of April 28.

