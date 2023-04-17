News you can trust since 1845
Forth Valley police issue update on missing man, 56, last seen at the weekend

A 56-year-old man had been reported missing and police were looking for help to try and trace him.

By James Trimble
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

Donald Prentice, from Tullibody, was last seen at around 2pm on Sunday, April 16 in the village’s Tron Court area, wearing a grey hat, black jacket and white trainers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Donald Prentice, who was reported missing earlier from the Tullibody area, has been traced safe and well. Thanks to all who assisted in tracing him.”

