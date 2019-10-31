Forth Valley Police confirm woman’s death following collision

Police in Forth Valley have confirmed that a woman has died following a serious road traffic collision in Clackmannanshire last week.

Pauline Easton, from Alloa sustained significant injuries in the accident which happened on Mar Place in Alloa on Tuesday, October 22 at around 12.35pm, close to the roundabout at the junction with Mashill Roundabout.

The 51-year-old was being treated for her injuries at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, however sadly passed away on Tuesday, October 29.

A full report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant David Ross from Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit said: “I would like send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Pauline at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the collision continue and I would urge anyone with any dashcam footage, or any information which may be relevant, to please contact us.”

Those with information or footage should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1433 of Tuesday, 22 October, 2019, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.