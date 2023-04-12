Patrick Allan Munroe was last seen at the Pine Trees Leisure Park Campsite, Tyndrum, at 8am on Thursday, April 6, when it is believed he set out to walk in the hills, possibly in the direction of Benn Oss. He has not been seen since.

Patrick is 6ft, of slim, athletic build, and speaks with an American accent. He has shoulder length ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue t-sire, dark green jacket, a baseball cap and walking trousers and boots. He may have been carrying a rucksack.

Inspector David Ryan said: “We are keen to locate Patrick to make sure he is safe and well. He has not been seen for several days and we need to make contact with him.”

Patrick Allan Munroe was last seen on Thursday, April 6