Forth Valley police ask public for assistance as concern grows for missing hillwalker

Police are looking for help as concern grows for a hill walker in his early 30s who has been missing for almost a full week.

By James Trimble
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:55 BST

Patrick Allan Munroe was last seen at the Pine Trees Leisure Park Campsite, Tyndrum, at 8am on Thursday, April 6, when it is believed he set out to walk in the hills, possibly in the direction of Benn Oss. He has not been seen since.

Patrick is 6ft, of slim, athletic build, and speaks with an American accent. He has shoulder length ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue t-sire, dark green jacket, a baseball cap and walking trousers and boots. He may have been carrying a rucksack.

Inspector David Ryan said: “We are keen to locate Patrick to make sure he is safe and well. He has not been seen for several days and we need to make contact with him.”

Patrick Allan Munroe was last seen on Thursday, April 6
Call 101, quoting reference number 2915 of Monday, April 10.

