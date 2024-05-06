Forth Valley police ask for help to trace man, 46, missing since Sunday afternoon
Craig Duncan, 46, has connections in the Forth Valley and Edinburgh areas and was last seen at around 2.30pm in the Columbia Avenue area. It is reported he may have gone off in the direction of Alderstone Road in the town.
He is 5ft 6ins, of medium to stocky build, with a shaved head. When last seen he was wearing a navy long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans.
Sergeant Colin Neilson said: “Concerns are growing for Craig’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. We are asking anyone who has seen Craig or knows where he might be to get in touch.”Anyone who has any information regarding Craig’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1879 of Sunday, May 5.
