Forth Valley police appeal to help find missing man
Police in Forth Valley have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 1:02 pm
Gary McDonald who has reported missing from his home in Alloa.
The 41-year-old was last seen in the Henderson Avenue area of the town around 4:00am this morning - and concerns are growing for him.
He is known to frequent the Alloa and Stirling areas.
He is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, bald-headed, and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a grey hat, red hoodie, blue shorts and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0382 of June 3.