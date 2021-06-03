Forth Valley police appeal to help find missing man

Gary McDonald who has reported missing from his home in Alloa.

The 41-year-old was last seen in the Henderson Avenue area of the town around 4:00am this morning - and concerns are growing for him.

He is known to frequent the Alloa and Stirling areas.

Missing man Gary McDonald

He is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, bald-headed, and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat, red hoodie, blue shorts and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0382 of June 3.

