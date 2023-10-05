News you can trust since 1845
Forth Valley police appeal for help to trace missing man

Police in Forth Valley are seeking help to trace a 48-year-old man last seen on Tuesday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Oct 2023, 18:23 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 18:23 BST
David Rodger, known as Dave, is from Dunfermline but often visits the Callander area.

He was last seen in Merlin Drive, Dunfermline around 11.10pm on Tuesday, October 3. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

David is white, with short, fair/blond, hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue and orange zipped neoprene hooded top and grey shorts. He is driving a black Ford Focus, registration EK16 LTW, with a roof box.

David Rodgers was last seen on October 3, 2023. Pic: ContributedDavid Rodgers was last seen on October 3, 2023. Pic: Contributed
David Rodgers was last seen on October 3, 2023. Pic: Contributed

David is a keen camper and enquiries are being undertaken in the Callander area.

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “Dave’s family is concerned and just want to know he is safe and well. It is out of character for him not to be in touch with them. We are checking relevant CCTV images for any additional information on where he may have gone and I am asking anyone who may have seen Dave or who has any information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4200 of 3 October, 2023.

