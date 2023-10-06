Forth Valley officers say goodbye to one police dog and hello to another
PD Otis is retiring from his role as a victim recovery specialist after joining the force way back in 2015.
His human colleagues marked the milestone moment and paid tribute to the English springer spaniel’ dedication to duty.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Victim recovery dogs search and locate human remains and play a crucial part in resolving many missing or deceased people’s
cases. They often provide answers to questions families have and are key in providing a small element of closure, as well as creating crucial investigative opportunities
and evidence which can be vital in securing justice for bereaved families.
"Otis was paired with his handler, PC Andy Inglis, who he worked with until his retirement yesterday. Throughout Otis’ career he has had over 15 recoveries all over
Scotland and one in England.
"Otis was also Police Scotland's first Wildlife Detection dog, helping officers gather evidence against those who are persecuting Scotland’s iconic birds of prey. He won't
be going far though as he will retire into his handlers family and we wish him a long and happy retirement."
As Otis heads for the quiet life of walkies and reclining on the couch, PD Kelpie begins her career in the East of Scotland as a general purpose police dog, learning the ropes from the amazing PD Chase.
She’s got a lot of growing to do, but officers are confident she will be a top cop.