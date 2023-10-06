News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Forth Valley officers say goodbye to one police dog and hello to another

As one committed canine hangs up his lead after eight years of fighting crime in the Forth Valley area a puppy has been enlisted to join the Police Scotland ranks.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

PD Otis is retiring from his role as a victim recovery specialist after joining the force way back in 2015.

His human colleagues marked the milestone moment and paid tribute to the English springer spaniel’ dedication to duty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Victim recovery dogs search and locate human remains and play a crucial part in resolving many missing or deceased people’s

Most Popular
PD Kelpie joins the force just as PD Otis hangs up his lead after eight great years (Picture: Submitted)PD Kelpie joins the force just as PD Otis hangs up his lead after eight great years (Picture: Submitted)
PD Kelpie joins the force just as PD Otis hangs up his lead after eight great years (Picture: Submitted)

cases. They often provide answers to questions families have and are key in providing a small element of closure, as well as creating crucial investigative opportunities

and evidence which can be vital in securing justice for bereaved families.

"Otis was paired with his handler, PC Andy Inglis, who he worked with until his retirement yesterday. Throughout Otis’ career he has had over 15 recoveries all over

Scotland and one in England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Otis was also Police Scotland's first Wildlife Detection dog, helping officers gather evidence against those who are persecuting Scotland’s iconic birds of prey. He won't

be going far though as he will retire into his handlers family and we wish him a long and happy retirement."

As Otis heads for the quiet life of walkies and reclining on the couch, PD Kelpie begins her career in the East of Scotland as a general purpose police dog, learning the ropes from the amazing PD Chase.

She’s got a lot of growing to do, but officers are confident she will be a top cop.

Related topics:Police ScotlandScotlandEngland