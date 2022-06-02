Forth Valley nurse Vicky earns MBE for her curling prowess

Vicky Wright (28), from Stirling, works as a surgical ward nurse at FVRH and has now retired from curling.

When The Falkirk Herald caught up with her to congratulate her on her MBE award – she was flying down to London to experience the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

She said: “You never really know what’s going to happen after you win an Olympic gold, but it is a really special way to round off what we have achieved in this way. It’s nice we all got one as a team.

"I’m enjoying my retirement – it’s allowed me a lot more freedom to do what I want to do.”

She played a key role in the UK’s only gold medal win at the Winter Games, helping Scotland to a 10-3 win against Japan in the final.

As well as the 2022 Olympic gold, Vicky has won European Championship gold in 2022, silver in 2021 and a silver in the World Junior Championships in 2013.

Alongside her curling success and caring for her patients, Vicky has helped encourage people to lead active lives and get into sport by promoting curling and healthy lifestyles.