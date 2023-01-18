Forth Valley nurse Vicky Drummond receives MBE to go with curling gold medal
Forth Valley nurse Vicky Drummond collected her MBE for services to curling at a ceremony in Edinburgh today.
Better known as Vicky Wright before her marriage to fellow curler Greg Drummond last summer, she received her award from the Princess Royal at an investiture in the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
It was for services to curling and followed winning a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
She was joined by team members Mili Smith, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, plus British curling team head coach David Murdoch, who were also collecting their awards.
Curling skip Eve Muirhead picked up her award at a ceremony in Windsor Castle last June.
Vicky, 29, who worked throughout the pandemic as a nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, said it was a “really special” day.
She added: “Princess Anne was on great form today, we have met her a couple of times now, she’s just so lovely and we’re really honoured to receive this.
“A year ago we were about to go into a bubble out to the Olympics so I can’t believe it’s been a year already, it’s been so quick.”
Vicky stepped back from elite level curling in May last year to concentrate on her career. At the time she said: “On the back of what can only be described as the most incredible experience winning Olympic gold in Beijing, it is with much pride I announce my retirement from full time curling to fully invest my time into my nursing career and family life.”