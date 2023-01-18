Better known as Vicky Wright before her marriage to fellow curler Greg Drummond last summer, she received her award from the Princess Royal at an investiture in the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

It was for services to curling and followed winning a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

She was joined by team members Mili Smith, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, plus British curling team head coach David Murdoch, who were also collecting their awards.

Forth Valley nurse and British Olympic gold medal curler, Vicky Drummond collected her MBE at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Curling skip Eve Muirhead picked up her award at a ceremony in Windsor Castle last June.

Vicky, 29, who worked throughout the pandemic as a nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, said it was a “really special” day.

She added: “Princess Anne was on great form today, we have met her a couple of times now, she’s just so lovely and we’re really honoured to receive this.

“A year ago we were about to go into a bubble out to the Olympics so I can’t believe it’s been a year already, it’s been so quick.”

