Forth Valley man, 64, killed after being struck by a bus was former BBC employee

A former BBC employee died after being struck by a bus he had just got off in the Forth Valley area.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST

Alistair Boath, who lived in the Strathblane area, was critically injured in the incident in the village of Blanefield just before midnight on July 31.Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the 64-year-old’s death.

A former senior recording operator with the BBC, Mr Boath died at the scene of the collision on Glasgow Road.

In a statement, his family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Alistair who was well known in the area and was loved by family, friends, and former colleagues at the

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Alistair Boath's death (Picture: Submitted)Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Alistair Boath's death (Picture: Submitted)
BBC, where he worked for many years.”

Police Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, of the road policing unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Alistair’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.”

People with information can call 101 quoting reference number 4407 of Monday, July 31.

