Forth Valley landmark sees Red Arrows flypast on its 154th birthday weekend

The National Wallace Monument was honoured by a flypast from the Red Arrows on Saturday as the landmark celebrated its 154th birthday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Sep 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 07:30 BST
The famous Red Arrows performed a flypast for the Wallace Monument on Saturday. (Pic: Jim Mailer)

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team flew over Stirling for the first time since Armed Forces Day in 2014 to mark the monument’s milestone, having first opened its doors on September 11, 1869. The landmark is celebrating its birthday this weekend.

Councillor Chris Kane, leader of Stirling Council, said: “The sight of the legendary Red Arrows taking to the skies over Stirling and flying over the iconic Wallace Monument was a fitting spectacle for its birthday weekend.”

