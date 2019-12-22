Forth Valley landmark celebrates a golden anniversary year

More than 120,000 visitors from 103 countries from Afghanistan to Zambia visited The National Wallace Monument in Stirling this year.

The iconic Forth Valley landmark celebrated its 150th anniversary with a programme of 150 celebratory events, the total refurbishment of its galleries and restoration of the exterior of the building

This included a hugely challenging clean-up of sculptor D W Stevenson’s colossal statue of Wallace.

Earlier this year the Monument was treated to a makeover costing over £1million, ahead of major anniversary events, and 26,500 people visited in August alone.

Special events included a large scale family festival, Wallace Wha Hae!, and a special daytime activities event in September, which saw more than revellers enjoying live music performances, “Scottish street food”, special activities and fireworks displays.

There were also falconry displays, archery lessons and live actor performances, all designed to educate and engage audiences in the story behind the legend.

The award-winning Monument ends the year with an average Trip Advisor score of 4.5 from almost 3,500 travellers, with more than 90 per cent rating it “excellent” or “very good”

Tickets and opening hours can be found at www.nationalwallacemonument.com.