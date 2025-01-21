Forth Valley health staff didn't know how people could access long covid service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A concerned resident said health staff at two hospitals were unable to put him in touch with long covid services.

NHS Forth Valley launched its service with a fanfare 12 months ago, promising to provide a range of advice and specialist support to help the four per cent of the population suffering from the lingering after-effects of covid.

Health bosses hoped that it would help people affected manage their symptoms and improve their health and wellbeing.

Before the service was launched in January 2024, the only help for sufferers was a local support group set up in the summer of 2022.

Some sufferers have been impacted by long covid for almost five years. Pic: Adobe

The new service was to offer a range of one-to-one clinics and group sessions where people can access support from a wide range of healthcare professionals including a respiratory physiotherapist, a psychologist, dieticians, speech and language therapists and pharmacists.

People could also be referred to other specialist services, if required, for further assessment or support, depending on their individual needs.

But last week one reader, who was trying to find out more about accessing the service for an elderly friend, was left perturbed when he was unable to get any information – despite phoning both Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Falkirk Community Hospital.

He said: “I remember reading in the Falkirk Herald when the service was launched but couldn’t easily find out any links to the service.

"Even when I phoned both hospitals and the people answering checked with other staff, no-one was able to give me any details. So many people are still affected by long covid that the information needs to be readily accessible.”

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said that all the information to access the service can be found on the long covid section of the health board website.

Adding that the service has supported 400 people in the last year who have the condition, they said: “People suffering with long covid can access the service through a referral from their GP. Information about the service is also available in all GP surgeries across Forth Valley and via Care Opinion.

“Our switchboard operators should now be up to speed on this service.”