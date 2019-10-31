Forth Valley family mediation service celebrates 35th anniversary

Family Mediation Central Scotland (FMCS) is celebrating 35 years of helping separated parents across Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa.

The service, set up by the late Sandra Farqur, works closely with parents during a divorce or separation to communicate with each other more effectively and help make arrangements for the future, particularly for their children, thereby potentially avoiding the lengthy, stressful and costly route of going to court.

FMCS recently expanded its range of services and now offers a family mediation service, family contact centres and the new programme ‘Baby’s Pace’ which is a positive parenting initiative for young, separated parents with babies or very small children up to age two.

Service Manager, Kathleen Frew said: “I am delighted to be celebrating our 35th birthday. We’re proud of the help we provide to local families at what can be one of the most difficult periods of their life.

“Our service is completely confidential and easy to access and I urge anyone who thinks they can benefit from our services to get in touch. We can help.”

for more information on services offered by FMCS call 01786 472984 or email fm.central@btconnect.com.