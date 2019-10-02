Forth Valley Dial-A-Journey service volunteers recognised

Dedicated volunteers have been recognised for their work with the Forth Valley-based Order of Malta’s Dial-A-Journey service.

The service which operates from Stirling helps people across the Forth Valley by providing a friendly and reliable ‘door-to-door’ transport service for individuals with mobility problems who are unable to use conventional public transport.

Shirley Erskine from Shieldhill and Margaret Watson from Stirling both received a Silver Medal of Merit from the Order at a special mass and investiture ceremony at St Margaret’s Chapel at the Gillis Centre celebrated by Archbishop Leo Cushley.

The Cross of Merit civil division award was awarded to Herbert Coutts for his services as chairman with Dial-A-Journey while Gordon Brankin received the Bronze Medal of Merit for services to the Order including distributing Christmas parcels to those in need.