Forth Valley cops stage Peaks challenge for Maggie’s

Nine Forth Valley Police officers are set to take on the gruelling Three Peaks 24-hour Challenge as a heartfelt tribute to a highly-valued colleague.

They will be raising cash for the Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital after learning that now-retired officer Cameron (Cammy) Shanks was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer.

A spokesperson for the volunteer officers said: “Cammy, a very popular personality within our Division, has given over 40 years Police Service to the public, which included 30 years working with Central Scotland Police, mainly as a dog handler before his retirement.

“Due to his dedication Cammy continued to work with the police as civilian staff at the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan, passing on his knowledge and experience to new probationer constables as they start their journey with the police”.

Cammy chose Maggie’s Centre as his preferred charity to benefit, as it is a local resource that helps to support people with cancer and their families, providing both practical and emotional support.

He said of his experience of the centre: “I have turned to Maggie’s for the help and support that I need, and I have to say, words do not describe how much their support helps to both me and my family”.

Cammy is married to wife Claire and has four grown-up children, and a recently born grandchild.

Colleagues say that despite a life expectancy diagnosis of up to ten months he has remained highly positive.

Maggie’s Centre Forth Valley provides free practical, emotional and social support and advice to people with cancer and their family and friends, providing professional staff on hand to offer support to sufferers’ needs.

The Three Peaks appeal has already received strong support, but the officers hope to raise as much as possible from their effort on August 17 and 18, and are asking people to share their story.

To contribute to the appeal, visit http://ow.ly/lvXK50uK9JR