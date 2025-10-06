Forth Valley Community First Responders mark 20 years of saving lives

Lifesaving volunteers who support the work of the Scottish Ambulance Service recently celebrated a very special anniversary.

It’s 20 years since Forth Valley Community First Responders (CFRs) were set up – men and women from all walks of life who are trained to respond to potential life-threatening emergencies in the vital first minutes before an ambulance crew arrives.

The local group was set up in 2005 by the late Rod Moore, who was team leader at Falkirk Ambulance Station. His wife Clare and son Craig were invited along to the recent celebration in the local depot with Clare cutting a cake to mark the occasion.

Michael Dickson, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, also attended to speak to the CFRs, as did Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank who presented a copy of the early day motion he had tabled in the House of Commons to mark the anniversary.

The CFRS cover all the Forth Valley area and there are currently16 volunteer members, many of whom have been with the group for over 15 years.

One of those is Craig Hannah, who has been a CFR for 18 years, originally in his home town of Bo’ness for two years then Forth Valley.

A retired firefighter with 33 years service, Craig explained how he got involved, saying: “Throughout my life from early teens – when I witnessed a member of the pipe band that I played drums with suffer a heart attack and subsequent cardiac arrest – I have been involved in first aid training and patient care in both my working life and voluntary endeavours.”

Now the Forth Valley CFR coordinator, he added: “My father suffered a cardiac arrest on the golf course and unfortunately died, which was the main driver for me becoming a first responder. It can be challenging when you attend a really ill patient, but I also love the fact that as a CFR we can make a difference and hopefully having the ability to save a life either through direct patient care at 999 emergency calls or delivering CPR and defibrillator awareness sessions as a first responder.

"I feel being able to make a difference and participating in the chain of survival of a patient in cardiac arrest is the most rewarding thing you can do.

“As a group, we are very much looking forward to seeing what's around the corner for Forth Valley in the next 20 years.”

Last year the group had its busiest year to date, attending 554 call-outs and committing 2240 hours of booking on-call, as well as dedicating time to monthly training.

Chief executive Michael Dickson said: “Congratulations to the Forth Valley Community First Responders on this fantastic achievement, it is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

“Our Community First Responders play a vital role in their communities, starting treatment while an ambulance is on route as every second counts, particularly when a person suffers a cardiac arrest. We are thankful to each and every one of them.”

To find out more about becoming a CFR, visit here