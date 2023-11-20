Forth Valley College's new 'Food to Go' service aims to help combat cost of living crisis

Forth Valley College’s hospitality department has launched an initiative to help beat the cost of living crisis and give students free access to healthy food.

The FVC Food To Go service will see any food left over after daily refectory services being bagged up and offered to students for free at the end of the day – between

3pm and 4pm.

Inspired by the "Too Good To Go” offers operated by some supermarkets and retailers, the service enhances initiatives already being undertaken by FVC’s hospitality department, including giving students free access to breakfasts and soup for lunch.

FVC's chef manager Gareth Davies with the food to go packages (Picture: Submitted)

It is understood that the new ‘Food to Go’ service will make FVC the only college in Scotland where students could potentially source three meals a day for free.

The surprise content bags will be available on the table on each campus alongside the free breakfast and lunch, and all students are welcome to take a single bag each

on a first come first served basis, until they are all gone.

Gareth Davies, FVC’s chef manager, said: “We were conscious that at the end of each day, all our refectories had food that we had to dispose of, but we thought that

there must be a way to distribute this to help our students, so we came up with FVC Food to Go.

“Obviously it is going to depend on just what we have left at the end of each day. For some students, just to know we can offer them something, will be a real