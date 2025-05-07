Forth Valley College to share in over £30,000 of Scottish library funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The library at Forth Valley College (FVC) is one of six in the country awarded a share of £34,000 of funding from the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC).

The organisations Innovation and Development Fund aims to support projects that encourage creativity, following the success of previous funding stream initiatives.

Now in its 13th year, having begun life in 2013, the fund has awarded over £400,000 to over 40 projects and has supported the creation of new resources, inspired original research and enhanced staff training at locations throughout Scotland.

This year the focus is on innovative projects, including FVC’s mastering META skills through creative practice initiative.

Forth Valley College will feel the benefit of the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) funding (Picture: Submitted)

The college aims to enhance the core and essential skills of its students by developing and delivering a series of innovative and creative workshops to aid the growth of META skills – leadership, creativity and critical thinking – in a fun and engaging way.

The project also aims to boost social interaction, promote collaborative working and encourage new learning centre users.

Alison Nolan, chief executive of SLIC, said: “Scotland’s libraries and information centres continue to evolve, creating vibrant, future-facing spaces that meet the needs of the communities they serve – and the Innovation and Development Fund is a vital catalyst for that continued progression.

"By backing bold, creative projects, we’re not just supporting innovation but helping services redefine their offering in a rapidly changing world. These new initiatives demonstrate the power of libraries to lead on digital skills, wellbeing and inclusive learning in both urban and rural communities.”

