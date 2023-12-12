Students of sound production at Forth Valley College have added another rock star to their list of those who have given them help and advice.

Alien Ant Farms’ bass player Tye Zamora is the latest rock musician to engage with the students.

Tye joins the list of musicians from groups and stars such as Semi-sonic, Voice winner Craig Eddie and popular folk musician Liam McGrandles, who have been interviewed by lecturer Barry Frame and his students over the last few years.

Barry said: “Alien Ant Farm were huge in their day in the early 2000s and made it to stardom through their cover of Michael Jackson’s song Smooth Criminal, which was a number one hit and has an impressive 300 million views on You Tube. Tye and I spoke about his early career and what his influences he had growing up.

Tye Zamora with Barry Frame in background on screen. Pic: Contributed

"We also spoke about his time in Alien Ant Farm and also discussed a 2001 gig on the Green in Glasgow.

“We also spoke about why he felt he had to leave the band and why they decided to release Smooth Criminal. Tye also answered a few questions from sound production students on the day. All in all a great interview which gave a great insight into the music industry that students are going to find very useful – I think staff would really enjoy it too.”