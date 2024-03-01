Forth Valley College produced album pipped at post on iTunes chart by Taylor Swift

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Ashworth’s album Ghosts and Broken Men hit second spot on the iTunes Country Chart – sandwiched between Taylor Swift’s Red (Deluxe Version) and Luke Comb’s Getting’ Old – after a three-year production process which involved input from FVC sound production lecturer Barry Frame and his students.

Barry, who comes from Denny, said: “Ghosts and Broken Men has been a massive production with all types of instruments being recorded such as drums, bass, electric and acoustic guitar, piano, trumpet, saxophone and pedal steel.

“Scott wrote the songs and came to me to record and produce them all, so I feature a lot on the album with me writing multiple guitar parts, piano parts, bass parts and

Barry Frame and Scott Ashworth celebrate Scott's new album getting to number two on the iTunes country chart(Picture: Submitted)

making creative decisions with Scott to help him realise his vision.

“Although this was a personal project, I was able to share some of the creative process of this album with the FVC Sound Production Department. When the very first single from the album – Pity Clown – was released it got to number one in the iTunes Country Chart.

"I gave students the recording session with only the recordings, no mixing, and got them to re-mix the track to where they thought it sounded good, and then got Scott to give them feedback like a real client.

"The students were really intrigued and inspired and were really pleased for us when they heard the album got to number two in the iTunes Country chart. Taylor Swift was number one but we were still chuffed we got to number two.

“There was also an opportunity for students to see the process of how an album is released and mastered for different formats, like digital, CD, and vinyl.”

A chuffed Scott added: “Although the process was really long, I am absolutely thrilled how the album has turned out. Barry has done an excellent job and well exceeded my expectations.