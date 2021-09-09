Forth Valley College golf day gives Maggie's a boost

Participants in Forth Valley College's charity golf day in aid of Maggie's.

Eleven fourball teams took part in the event, which was held in partnership with Rexel’s Falkirk branch, at Falkirk Carmuirs Golf Club on Friday, September 3.

Teams came from a variety of businesses and organisations.

The fundraising event was organised by Alistair McKean, who manages the industry training team in the college’s department o commercial training and delivery, and David McAteer from Rexel.

Among those attending on the day were college principal Dr Ken Thomson and Ross Martin, chairman of the college board of management.

Mr McKean said: “As it stands the Golf Day and the ‘Mega Raffle’ boasting fantastic prizes such as a fourball package at Fairmont St Andrews, luxury hotel and resort, a flat screen TV and various meal vouchers, has raised over £1500 for Maggies and we are absolutely delighted to have raised this amount for such a wonderful charity.

“Thanks go to Rexel and all the companies and individuals who took part, providing sponsorship and donating various prizes.

"I would also like to thank Falkirk Carmuirs Golf Club for putting on a great day for us all.

"We hope that this will become a popular event that can grow in strength in the years to come and support various charities within Forth Valley whilst fostering community engagement.”

Dr Thomson added: “Everyone had an excellent day at Carmuirs Golf Club and it was great to see so much money raised for such a good cause. Well done to Alistair and David McAteer from Rexel for organising.”

The winning team on the day, which operated on a Texas Scramble format was the combined Calor Gas and RC Photography fourball.

