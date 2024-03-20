Forth Valley College cooks up some tasty ways to cope with food insecurity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Focused on focused on eating well on a budget, the sessions at Falkirk and Alloa earlier this month offered community groups advice on how to cook nutritious but inexpensive meals from soups and stir fries to casseroles and puddings.

Stuart Guzinski, of Forth Valley Food Futures, said: “According to recent reports, an estimated 1.2 million people in Scotland have experienced food insecurity, a figure projected to increase due to ongoing challenges with the cost of living.

“We’re pleased that the College chose to partner with Forth Valley Food Futures to address this growing issue, empowering their students to confront real-world challenges and showcase the transformative potential of budget-friendly cooking in everyday life.

Hospitality students Ryan McAlonan and Josh Robertson demonstrate how to cook on a budget(Picture: Submitted)

“We collaborated with Forth Valley College’s Foundation Apprenticeship Hospitality Class to organise two gatherings aimed at providing practical solutions and enabling individuals to make healthier dietary choices regardless of their financial constraints.

“Notably, the students were given a real-life opportunity to put their cooking and front-of-house skills to the test, preparing a variety of low-cost, high-nutrition dishes for guests to sample.

“Their dishes were accompanied by a recipe book detailing cooking methods, costs, and essential nutritional information.”

Each event also featured a keynote speaker.

At one session Carolyn McGill, of Forth Valley Food and Drink Network, highlighted the role hospitality businesses can play in driving positive change within their own communities, while Sheona McMorran of community group KLSB described how their pantry and café in Stenhousemuir help promote food dignity through access to a wide range of nutritious options.

The gatherings also provided the College with an opportunity to highlight the direct actions it has taken to tackle food poverty within its student community.

Curriculum Manager, Paul Cunningham said: “The success of these events underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing food insecurity and promoting healthier eating habits within local communities.”

“Forth Valley College remains dedicated to supporting individuals in overcoming barriers to accessing nutritious food.”