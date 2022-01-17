Forth Valley College and Fuel Change announced as finalist in upcoming Skills Development Scotland Awards
A partnership initiative between Forth Valley College (FVC) and Fuel Change has been announced as a finalist in the upcoming Skills Development Scotland (SDS) Awards.
FVC and Fuel Change are down to the final three in the category of Innovation in Learning Provision with the winners to be revealed during Scottish
Apprenticeship Week, between March 7-11, 2022.
The Scottish Apprenticeship Awards recognise the resilience and hard work of foundation, modern and graduate apprentices and will also shine a spotlight on
those employers, providers and individuals who champion apprenticeships.
Dr Ken Thomson, principal of Forth Valley College, said: “We are delighted to be announced as finalists for this award along with Fuel Change.
"The annual SDS Awards showcases examples of best practise across the Scottish further education sector and for us to be in contention for a top award is great recognition of the work the College and Fuel Change.
"We are all delighted at how successful the partnership has been.”